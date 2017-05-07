A woman who was reportedly set on fire by her in-laws succumbed to her burn wounds in Nishat Hospital today.

Rashida, the deceased woman, was set on fire by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, who have not been arrested. This was said by the woman's family.

According to the police, Rashida, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was set on fire by her husband Sajid, mother-in-law Khalida Perveen and father-in-law Umer Hayat on April 2, over domestic issues.

Rashida's father Younus registered a case at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station.

She was married to Sajid two years back and was a mother of a six-month-old.

In a similar incident a few years back, a woman was burnt to death by her husband and sister-in-law over domestic issues.