KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has cancelled his plan to attend a rally in Lower Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

He was due to deliver a public speech but cancelled his plan at last moment as he did not get security clearance to participate in the public gathering.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, however, will deliver a public speech on his behalf along with other leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country is in grip of new wave of political rallies ahead of next year’s general elections during which major political parties including the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will lock horns.

Earlier, the party held a massive demonstration in Lahore over power outage in Punjab where several party leaders including Aitzaz Ahsan, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Qamar Zaman Qaira also delivered speeches.