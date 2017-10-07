BAHAWALPUR - The district police arrested 457 accused including 152 wanted criminals, busted three gangs and recovered stolen articles worth Rs1,422,500 during September.

In District Bahawalpur, 680 cases were registered from which 19 cases were dismissed as they turned out to be fake, 7 accused were arrested in murder and 2 in attempt to murder cases; 45 in burglary and 15 were arrested in armed robbery and street crime cases.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, the district police arrested 54 accused during the month of September and recovered 3 rifles, 1 Kalashnikov, 49 revolvers/pistols, and 249 bullets from their possession.

In crackdown on drug dealers, police arrested 112 and recovered 7.965 kg Charas, 2.688 kg heroine, 64.600 kg hashish, 7321 litre liquor, 240 litre Lahan and sealed 22 active furnaces.

In crackdown on gambling dens, the police nab 55 “criminals” and busted 3 criminal gangs involved in burglary, armed robbery including other crimes, Police arrested 14 gang members and recovered Rs1,392,500 worth motorcycles and other articles.

In crackdown on wanted criminals throughout the district, 35 of category A, and 117 of category B were arrested and chllaned to court.

The SP (Investigations) said that crackdown on professional criminals would continue and no one would be allowed to take law in their hands.