BRUSSELS: European Parliament’s (EP) European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group has nominated Aasia Bibi for Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Aasia Bibi is a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 under Pakistan’s blasphemy law. Currently she is on death row.

The EP's foreign affairs and development committee will hold a meeting to shortlist three candicates for this years Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Every year the prize is awarded by the EP. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Peter Van Dalen, Anna Fotyga, and Tomasz Poreba have long campaigned for the release of Bibi. They are the Members of the EP.