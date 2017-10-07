Admiral Zafar Abbasi has become the new Chief of Pakistan Navy as former Chief Admiral Zakaullah handed him over the charge today.

Outgoing chief handed over command to Zafar Abbasi by presenting the traditional scroll during a ceremony held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad.

During his farewell speech, Admiral Zakaullah stated that he is proud and honoured that he was given the command of Pakistan Navy and opportunity to defend the country.

"New missile crafts have been inducted to strengthen the defence of country whereas agreements have been signed to acquire frigates from China and planes from Holland along with eight submarines from China," he said.

While mentioning about Admiral Zafar Abbasi, Zakaullah stated that Abbas is an able officer. "I am proud to hand over the command to such officer," outgoing chief concluded.