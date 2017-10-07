ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Farooq Habib as vice chief of the air staff.

According to the PAF spokesperson, Air Marshal Habib was commissioned in the GD(P) Branch of the PAF in June, 1982.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base and served as commandant, Air War College, Faisal.

He has also commanded the PAF’s Super Mushshak contingent in Saudi Arabia.

His staff appointments include deputy director (operations branch) and assistant chief of air staff (safety), deputy chief of the air staff (training) and deputy chief of the air staff (personnel) at the Air Headquarters.

He is a qualified flying instructor and a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and the National Defence University (NDU).

Habib holds a masters degree in defence and strategic studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (military).





Our Staff Reporter