At least 14 people were killed and several injured when a van collided with bus in Dasht area of Mustang, Balochistan.

According to media reports, van driver lost the control of vehicle due to over speed and crashed into bus coming from opposite side. The van driver died on the spot.

Meanwhile, rescue teams and ambulances reached the accidents site as injured were rushed to Civil Hospital of Quetta.

Reckless driving, poor condition of roads and lack of knowledge about traffic laws lead to road accidents in Pakistan. As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), police has received around 9,000 accidents were reported since 2011.