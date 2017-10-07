KHUSHAB:-Three accused died while two policemen got injured when a police van came under attack here on Friday. According to media reports, incident took place in Khusab when unidentified persons opened fire at a police van, carrying prisoners. Resultantly three prisoners died and two policemen got gunshot wounds. According to police, the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to hospital.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Oct-2017 here.
Attack on police leaves three prisoners dead
