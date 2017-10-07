KHYBER AGENCY - The Khasadar and Levies forces foiled an attempt to smuggle centuries-old antiques from Afghanistan to Pakistan and arrested the alleged smuggler at Mechni Checkpost on Friday.

The post in-charge Subedar Hikmat Afridi said that the Khasadar troops, during a routine search, recovered numbers of ancient time items from a Peshawar-bound Afghan citizen. The antiques were concealed in boxes under the grapes.

The forces also arrested an alleged smuggler identified as Ali Muhammad. The suspected smuggler has been sent to Landi Kotal lock for interrogation, the official said.

According to sources, the seized items included statues, Mughal era coins, ornaments and other commodities related to different old civilizations.

Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad told that the antique pieces, worth of millions of rupees, were being smuggled from across the border to Peshawar from where these items would be smuggled to abroad.

The experts and archaeologists would be contacted to determine the real status of the seized antiques, APA said.

Ahmad Nabi