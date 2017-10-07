Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he wants every child, whether boy or girl, to be enrolled for education in Sindh and rest of the country.

“Education is the only weapon to defeat evils spread by ignorance and illiteracy for grooming a harmonious society,” he stated while presiding over a meeting about efforts being made by Sindh government for improving education and literacy in the province.

The team led by CM Sindh briefed Bilawal about steps and actions taken by the provincial government in education sector and improvement in enrollment of out-of-school children.

Bilawal said that education has always been a key priority in the party’s manifesto and urged the Sindh government to play more proactive role in achieving the goals.

He said that though Sindh government has reopened thousands of closed schools but he wants this syndrome should be completely eradicated.

He pointed out that World Bank has appreciated the smart solutions adopted by the Sindh government to improve education. He recalled that World Bank highlighted in a report that the Sindh School Monitoring System spreads across 15 districts and to the remotest parts of the province.

Furthermore, there are plans underway to expand it to the entire province. This first digital system in the education sector in Pakistan allows transparent and effective monitoring of staff, students and school infrastructure.

More than 210,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have been profiled using biometric information, covering more than 26,200 schools.