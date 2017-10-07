MIRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament Ms Naz Shah has called for early grant of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to let them decide their destiny and pave the way for early peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

“Solution to Kashmir issue is the key to emergence of everlasting peace in South Asia in general and the world-over in particular as it involves two nuclear arch rivals.”

Naz, a lawmaker in lower house - the House of Commons, belongs to the opposition Labour Party from Bradford, expressed the views while speaking at a reception hosted in her honour.

Dr Amin Chaudhry, Chairman Professional Board of PML-N AJK and Chairman Jinnah Foundation JK hosted the reception, which was also attended by members a British Parliamentary delegation.

AJK minister for Sports and Culture Ch Muhammad Saeed chaired the ceremony which was also addressed among others by the chair, Kashmir-born Councillor from Bradford City Council Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, MDA Director General Ch Ejaz Raza and senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao. The speakers called for a more vibrant role of the UK-based Kashmiri Diaspora to muster maximum sympathies of the international community and raise importance of early settlement of Kashmir issue.

The seven-member British Delegation is currently on a visit of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the invitation of the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan to apprise them of the critical conditions prevailed in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the massacre of the freedom-loving people in the occupied valley by the Indian occupational forces since past 70 years in general and last 28 years in particular.

Speaking on the occasion, Naz Shah urged that the legitimate right of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is already acknowledged by the international community through the UN resolutions – which guarantee the right of the people of the Himalayan state to decide about their future through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the UN, she recalled.

Expressing grave concern over the continued human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the British MP emphasized immediate grant of justice to the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir through early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

She said that 70-year-old Kashmir issue should be settled through just and principled manner in line with the wishes of the basic stakeholders – the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Describing Kashmir as one of the major global issues of human rights violation, the British MP called for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through political means.

She underlined that since Kashmir issue is virtually becoming threat to the regional and rather global peace, the same should immediately be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people for the emergence of permanent and durable peace in South Asia.

The speakers said that by acknowledging Kashmir issue as threat to the regional and global peace, the international community including Britain should perform their due global obligations for ensuring early peaceful solution of this much delayed dispute through a composite dialogue between India and Pakistan through the involvement of the recognized leadership of Jammu Kashmir people from both sides of the Line of Control. They said that under the same spirit, the human rights loving British Parliamentarian including over a dozen Pakistan and Kashmir origin members of the British Parliament always considered Kashmir as the high profile issue by offering effective role for the peaceful resolution acceptable to all the three stakeholders including Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.

Expressing strong reaction over the increased human rights abuses in Indian held valley, speakers sought immediate intervention of the international organisations of human rights for getting the Indian state terrorism stopped.

They underlined that despite the continued coercive tactics by the Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the valiant Kashmiris have totally rejected the forced Indian rule over their motherland and are determined to get liberation from the Indian slavery.