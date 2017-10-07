NEW DELHI:- China has issued a travel advisory to its nationals visiting India, the first such warning after the Doklam standoff, warning them about denial of visas to visit “restricted areas” like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Chinese Embassy in India issued the advisory, the third in four months, for Chinese tourists in India. The warning was posted on the embassy’s website and detailed several situations the embassy handled recently in which Chinese tourists were denied entry or investigated while travelling in India, state-run Global Times reported.–INP