ISLAMABAD - Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong made a farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The prime minister commended the services of the outgoing ambassador in further strengthening and deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China, and in facilitating the smooth and expeditious execution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He observed that Ambassador Sun Weidong had also contributed significantly in expanding people-to-people contacts and collaboration in various areas, ranging from trade and commerce to education and culture. Referring to the conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan on Sun Weidong, the prime minister said that this award was very prestigious, and shall stand as a testimony of the outstanding performance of the ambassador.

The prime minister also appreciated the work of Bao Jiqing in creating better understanding and affinity between the people of Pakistan and China. Abbasi wished the outgoing ambassador the very best in his future personal and professional life. Ambassador Sun Weidong thanked the prime minister and the Government of Pakistan for extending every possible cooperation in the performance of his diplomatic duties, and said that it had been a privilege for him to serve in Pakistan, and to play his part in further strengthening the time-honoured friendship between the two nations.