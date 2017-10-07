Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to the family of Lieutenant Colonel Amer Wahid Shaheed in Lahore on Friday, reported the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lt Col Amer had embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack near Panjgur, Balochistan on 4 September.

The Army Chief condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

COAS said that the sacrifices made by men of the army shall never go waste.

He also said that our fight against terrorism shall continue till we achieve peace and stability in the country.