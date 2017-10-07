BAHAWALPUR-Lt-Gen Sher Afgun, Corps Commander Bahawalpur inaugurated Jashn-e-Bahawalpur, which will continue till October 14. The inaugural ceremony was held at polo ground in Noor Mahal. The colourful event started with national anthem while students of different educational institutions presented beautiful march past. Cultural contingent enthralled the audience with a stunning folk show. The Jashn-e-Bahawalpur, declared open for citizens, aims at promoting national integration, cohesion, local heritage, art and culture.

The festival will feature various activities like walk, sports competitions, cultural stalls and art and literary festival.