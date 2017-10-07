Islamabad:- As part of preparations for next general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has geared up efforts to complete its Computerised Electoral System (CERS) by the end of this month. Sources in the ECP said on Friday that number of eligible voters in the country has increased to more than 90 million as result of the national census 2017. In the light of recently enacted Elections Act 2017, the number of polling stations in the country would increase to 100,000 against 69,000 polling stations in 2013 general elections.–Staff Reporter

Likewise, the ECP has planned to train 700,000 polling staff for the smooth conduct of next general elections.