HAFIZABAD - A young cultivator was gunned down over old enmity in village Sohawa here on Friday. The police have registered a case against Sarfraz, Muazzam, Fazal Abbas, Azhar Ali and two others Under Section 302 /34 PPC who managed to escape after committing the offence.

According to police source, there was longstanding enmity between the deceased Nasrullah S/o Noor Muhammad Bhatti and the accused. The accused Sarfraz along with his five accomplices stormed the house of the deceased and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result he died on the spot. The police shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy.

Two held with 5kg hashish

The Sukheke Police dramatically recovered five kg of hashish and two kg opium from a car near Motorway Interchange Kot Sarwar and arrested two drug paddlers. The police also impounded the vehicle.

According to police, on a tip-off, Sukheke Police SHO Ghulam Muhammad Warraich along with heavy police contingent intercepted a car coming from Peshawar. Upon search, the policemen recovered opium and charas hidden under seats.

The police arrested two drug peddlers and a registered a case under Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused.