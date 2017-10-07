SARGODHA - Five policemen were booked on Friday over failure to prevent an in-custody murder accused from jumping into canal. The accused was later fished out dead.

The policemen were identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ashraf, Constable Saqlain and two others. They were booked with the Phularwan Police.

The DPO ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and sought early report.

Remember that deceased Lutfur Rehman was involved in murder of Waqas (14) for ransom. He was being brought by police party led by ASI Muhammad Ashraf to Anti-Terrorism Court when the handcuffed accused jumped into canal to escape but drowned.

Veteran journalist passes away

Veteran journalist Ehsan Syed, 75, passed away after prolonged illness here the other day. His funeral prayer was offered at Ali Park ground on Kot Farid Road. He was laid to rest in a local graveyard. A large number of people attended his funeral.

Ehsan Syed (late) was a senior member of Sargodha Press Club. He worked with two English dailies - The Muslim and The Nation during his journalistic career. Journalists expressed deep sorrow over his death and condoled with the bereaved family. They also prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in peace.