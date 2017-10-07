Police gunned down four alleged terrorists affiliated with banned Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent outfit on Northern bypass.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that the terrorists were killed in an encounter with a police party.

He said that police conducted a raid in Northern bypass area on the tip-off of intelligence agencies about the presence of the terrorists.

He added that the terrorists opened fire on the police after seeking them. All four terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing of the police.

He said that one of the slain terrorists Saeed Loha was the local Ameer of the banned outfit.

He said that the accused were involved in killing of police in Korangi area and attack on Rangers.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Ibrahim. He claimed that the terrorist was identified through his national identity card he was carrying in his pocket.