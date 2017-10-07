LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said there is a lobby in the government that wants to abolish the articles relating to Khatm-e-Nabuwat in the constitution.

Talking to media persons after a meeting with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmud Qureshi at Mansoora, he called upon the government to expose the lobby, disassociate itself from such elements and punish them so that nobody could dare to make such a heinous attempt in the future.

Sirajul Haq said the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwat and dignity of the holy prophet (PBUH) was a matter of faith for 210 million Pakistanis and any attempt to alter the laws in this regard could never succeed. He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the JI MNAs took notice of the conspiracy on time otherwise the government was not ready to accept there was any evil move.

He said the contradictions in the government statements had come to the fore. He said in the beginning, the government had denied there was any amendment, but now the word “declaration” had been promptly replaced with the word “affidavit”. He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also demanded punishment for the people behind the move. Sirajul Haq said the JI with the support of likeminded parties would raise the issue in the Senate with full force as they could not remain silent on it.

He further said a transparent electoral system was inevitable to ensure free and fair elections. He said he had discussed with the PTI central leader the issue of NAB chairman’s appointment. He said it has been his old demand that NAB chairman should not be appointed by prime minister and leader of the Opposition. Instead, a judicial committee, headed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court and comprising the chief justices of the high courts, should be assigned this assignment, he said, adding such a procedure would make the office of NAB chairman free from politics.

Sirajul Haq also called for continuous dialogue between the opposition parties on national issues as he believed that differences among the opposition would only benefit the ruling party. He said the present status quo had added to the problems of the masses.

The JI chief alleged Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had turned to be an approver for the US against his own countrymen.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmd Qureshi told the media on the occasion that the statement of the US government in regard to the stability of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s government after Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s meeting was a matter of deep concern for the entire nation.

He said the incompetence of the government had been exposed on the Khatm-e-Nabuwat issue and there was a great unrest among the people.

Shah Mehmud Qureshi said the entire electoral amendments bill had been rendered controversial because of clause 203 allowing a disqualified person to become the head of a political party.

He said the masses were now sick of the friendly opposition and the deal between the government and PPP. The opposition parties should elect a new leader of the opposition so that they could play the role of a true opposition.

He said institutions were far more important than individuals. He said the people were aware of the elements that had been attacking the institutions like the Supreme Court.

Shah Mehmud Qureshi said Pakistan Army officers and jawans were offering their lives in the war on terror whereas the rulers were refuting the armed forces’ narrative at foreign level, adding the narrative of Foreign Minister Kh Asif was not different from that of India and the US.