GUJRANWALA-The District Headquarters Hospital medical superintendent approached the health authorities for an action against illegal recruitments in the hospital.

MS Dr Anwar Aman had written to the secretary health Punjab alleging that the Medical College Principal Dr Mohsin Aftab has made against the merit grade 17 recruitments in the quality control unit.

He further alleged that Dr Mohsin asked him to appoint his favorite candidates but when he refused to do so, he took all the record with him and later issued the appointment letters to his favorite candidates. He requested the secretary health Punjab to look into the matter and illegal recruitments be cancelled.

ANTI-POLICE PROTEST: Dozens of citizens belonging to Nowshera Virkan staged a demonstration against police in front of CPO office on Thursday.

The protesters alleged that some influential persons have occupied their house illegally while the police concerned have taken no action against the accused persons. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully after getting assurance from the higher police officers of an early action against the accused persons.