PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday formally filed a reference against four fake travelling agents for cheating public at large.

According to details, the accused, Ameer Ahmed Shah, Shahid Hussain, Humayun Khan and Naveed Akhtar, were running a travelling agency named Al-Mustafa Manpower Agency Shakoor Japan in Charsadda and they grabbed Rs33.265 million from more than 55 affectees on the pretext of sending them on Haj.

As per detail, the accused persons were running a fake Travel Agency in the name of Al-Mustafa Manpower Agency Shakoor Japan in Charsadda. The accused persons lured the members of the general public through Radio advertisement during the seasons of Hajj and Umrah.

They collected approximately Rs330,000 per pilgrim and offered them private Hajj facility.

When the pilgrims reached their office in Charsadda for the collection of their visa and passport they found the accused persons disappeared from the scene and deprived dozens of people of their hard earned money on one hand and pilgrimage on the other hand.

Taking cognizance of the complaints, NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa actively pursued the inquiry and arrested the culprits not only because it is a financial nature of fraud, regretfully they made innocent people their victims on the pretext of religious ritual.

It is worth mentioning here that accused persons were arrested by NAB KP bureau and are now in judicial custody.

Bureau Report