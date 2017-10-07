Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to discontinue their flights to the United States from October 31.

PIA officials told media that the airline is no longer booking flights to US through its reservation system after October 31 due to annual losses of up to Rs1.25 billion.

The airline had been operating a total of five weekly flights to New York and three other cities of US since 1961.

According to the media reports, PIA, after stopping direct flights to the US, will enter into a code-sharing agreement with an American airline. US-bound passengers will be flown to London, where they will then be transferred to the American airline which will take them to the US.

Such a code-sharing agreement will help PIA to avoid financial losses.