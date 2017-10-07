ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday emphasised the need for improving standard of higher education in the country and bringing it at par with the rest of the world.

The president, while talking to the Chancellor of Riphah International University Hasan Muhammad Khan and Vice-Chancellor Dr Anis Ahmad who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that the government was taking all possible measures in that regard.

He said that the universities and other educational institutes played an important role in the economic development of the country.

The president stressed that the universities should focus on human resource development, which played a fundamental part in strengthening the socio-economic structure of the country.

Hussain expressed his satisfaction that the standards of higher education in Pakistan had improved during the last few years and institutes such as Riphah International University had played a commendable role in that respect. But he further underlined that a lot was still needed to be done to bring quality of higher education at par with the international standards.

The president stated that as women were almost half of the population of the country, therefore emphasis should be laid on both their secondary and higher education.

He appreciated the establishment of Women Institute of Science and Humanities at the Riphah International University.

The president said that such dedicated campuses for women were a significant development in provision of quality education as well as improving the quality of the human resource.

Chancellor Hasan Muhammad Khan also briefed the president about the ongoing and future projects of the university.

The president assured him of his continued support in that regard.

The chancellor also extended an invitation to the president to inaugurate a charity hospital established by the university.

Our Staff Reporter