MOSCOW : Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the Energy Ministry to negotiate a three-year deal with Pakistan on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, said a statement Friday. The order, published on the cabinet’s website, authorises talks "with Pakistan with participation of Russian Foreign Ministry and the signing of an agreement upon reaching consensus." An appendix stipulates that the arrangement will be valid for three years and extends automatically for another three years after the initial period expires.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan has slightly increased and that the two countries have great potential for economic cooperation.–Monitoring Desk