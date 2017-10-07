NOORPUR THAL - Assistant Education Officer Riffat Batool Awan paid a visit to different Govt Girls Primary Schools. She checked attendance registers, fund registers and other office records of the schools. On the occasion, the Assistant Education Officer stressed the need for work with honesty and dedication, saying changing self is the first step towards bringing change in society. Riffat Batool Awan pointed out that improvement in society is only possible when educational institutions would fulfil their role that is grooming and educating the youth. She added that the goverment was making an all-out effort to provide facilities to the people.