Security forces have foiled a major terror bid in Balochistan reported by Radio Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, FC Balochistan carried out operations in Garandani, Kohlu, Ghazi Nala and Uch Naseerabad and recovered explosive material weighing thirteen hundred kilograms which were planned to be used for terrorist activities in the province.

The explosive material included machine guns, rockets, and hand grenades.

Maps of important places and communication equipment were also recovered during the operations.