FAISALABAD - Experts at a seminar stressed the need for achieving self-reliance in space technology and application for economical development and competing with the rest of world.

The seminar on space technology was organised by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad in collaboration with Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in connection with ongoing Space Week themed "exploring new worlds in space".

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that in the current era, the space technology has gained immense importance for development. It is of great significance that the younger generation be exposed to knowledge about the space. He said that we have to take measures to develop and promote remote sensing, weather and navigation satellites etc.

He said the scenario of the world has undergone unbelievable change in all spheres of life. Just with one push of a button, the globe opens on a screen with unfathomable treasures of knowledge, information and updates in medicine to engineering, farming to fresh food deliveries at doorsteps, provision of extensive variety in crops, fruits and vegetable.

He said that air and water resources are being polluted while due to climate changes, humans are facing tremendous challenges in term of new diseases, depleting water resources and others.

He called for creating awareness about rational usage of water.

Suparco Agri Information Director Dr Ijaz Ahmad said that the Suparco mission is to get self-reliance in space technology and application for national security economy, and society. He said that the Suparco is not only designing, developing and launching satellite but also playing vital role by developing space technology.

Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said Suaprco week will help create awareness among students about space sciences. He said that modern agri trends have helped increase agricultural productivity in the world.

Dr Khalilur Rehman said that it is time to equip students with modern knowledge to find a respectable place in the world. He said that technological advancement taking place with each passing minute.

Suparco Space Week Coordinator Amir Bhatti, Manager Saifullah, Dr Abdul Rasheed, and Saleem Rehmani also spoke on the occasion.

, 2kg opium