SARGODHA-Blasting for crushing stones in hilly area would be strictly prohibited during flying timetable of Pakistan Air Force aircrafts from Mushaf Air Base Sargodha. "Leaseholders would face the music otherwise and their lease contracts would also be cancelled."

It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chattha during a meeting here on Friday. The meeting was held to consider reservations raised by PAF over blasting system on hills at stone crushing area of village 111/South known as Pul-111.

DC Liaquat Ali Chattha said that all-out efforts should be ensured to prevent PAF aircrafts from falling prey to incidents. He added that aircrafts face difficulty while flying due to blasting at stone crushing area. DC said that blasting time was scheduled from 4pm to 5:30pm in the evening. Complaints of violating the schedule for crushing stones are intolerable, the DC added. PAF aircrafts are more important than whole stone crushing business. He said the PAF would be compelled to request the government for closure of the business if schedule violations occur in future.

He advised the leaseholders to cooperate with the PAF authorities. The DC also expressed concerns over huge dust in atmosphere at stone crushing area. He directed to ensure requisite measures i.e. water sprinkling vehicles, fountains to control the dust.

Deputy Commissioner also formed special teams to ensure implementation of the blasting schedule.

PAF Wing Commander Rizwan Ahmed, ADCG (revenue) Tariq Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Dr Anum Malik, Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department Muhammad Irshad, Inspector Security Inayatullah and representatives of the leaseholders attended the meeting.