The security forces arrested two militants and recovered cache of arms from a house in DG Khan on Saturday.

Security sources said that on intelligence tip-off, the security personnel raided a house in Shadan Lund area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

During operation, arms including four Machine Guns, five Rifles, five pistols, Kalashnikov and ammunition were recovered and miscreants present in the house were also arrested.

The security forces confiscated the recovered arms and the nabbed culprits were being interrogated.