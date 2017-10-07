Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan says Pakistan wants reality based relations with the United States and to work jointly against terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has clearly presented Pakistan's stance in the United States.

He said the US army has failed to restore peace in Afghanistan and now wants safe exit but it is blaming others for its failure.

Khurram Dastgir said it is needed to assure US that India is still an existing threat for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is fencing its western border to secure it and Afghanistan should also do the same, otherwise terrorism would not be controlled properly in Afghanistan.