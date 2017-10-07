KASUR - A married woman was allegedly raped by neighbour when she was on the rooftop of her house to hang clothes for drying up here the other day.

According to the B-Division Police, Mazhar's wife had gone to the rooftop of her house to hang clothes for drying up under the sunlight as soon as her husband left home for work. In the meanwhile, her neighbour Asif came. He overpowered the woman and raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

BOY CANED BY TEACHER, HOSPITALISED

A Class-IV student of Govt Primary School Sikandarpura was hospitalised after allegedly being thrashed by teacher for not memorising the lesson here the other day.

Teacher Muzammil had canned Rizwan after the boy forgot the lesson before him. He was shifted to Khai Hathar Rural Health Centre. Parents of the boy demanded action against the teacher.