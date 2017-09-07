MULTAN-In a successful raid on an illegal oil manufacturing plant in Shujabad tehsil, the special operations team of Punjab Food Authority recovered 320 kilogrammes of highly toxic oil extracted from animal fats.

It also seized 440 kilogram animal intestines and other waste. The oil was to be sold out in the market as cooking oil which was disposed off along with animal remains at the spot. The team was led by Director Operations South Capt. (retd) Saed Laghari which carried out the operation on a tip-off and unearthed the plant in Basti Langranwala of Shujabad tehsil.

Sources said that the plant was hidden in fields and the accused succeeded to flee from the spot. Sources said that the owner of the land on which the plant was installed would be traced and a case would be registered against him.

Meanwhile, another team of the authority sealed Marhaba Sweets shop on Kachehri Road for presence of animal waste in processing area, washroom in production area, highly unhygienic conditions and putting edibles for sale without expiry and manufacturing date. The team also disposed off 60 kilogram sweets due to its poor quality.

Similarly, heavy fines were imposed on five outlets selling different kind of edibles while over a dozen were issued warnings.