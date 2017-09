Pakistani civil society demonstratred, burn a placard featuring an image of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Karachi and other major cities against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Global outrage over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslims is being fuelled by "a huge iceberg of misinformation", Aung San Suu Kyi said on September 6, after the UN led calls for her government to end violence that has forced 146,000 to flee to Bangladesh.