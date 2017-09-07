The LHC Chief Justice has constituted a full bench for third times for hearing of petitions against candidature of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Jameel are the other members. Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan and Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza had refused hearing of the case for personal reasons.

Faisal Mir of PPP, PAT and MML have challenged candidacy of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz for NA-120.⁠⁠⁠⁠

Two benches have already been dissolved for personal reasons of above said two judges. By-election is due on Sept 17. However, no time frame is there for disposal of election petitions.