PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved climate resilient development policy to mitigate negative effects of climate change on water, food and energy reservoirs.

Briefing media persons after the provincial cabinet meeting, KP Information Minister Shah Farman said that the cabinet emphasised media projection of the policy and creating awareness among the masses regarding the changing environment.

It was told that the climate change policy was prepared in light of the national climate change policy 2012 and keeping in view the negative impacts of changing climate on food and drinking water. The policy was presented by Department of Forest, Environment and Wildlife, he said.

Shah said that the cabinet also approved suggestions to return loans took by the KP government for Billion Tree Tsunami drive, adding that Rs4 billion would be returned in three years period.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved rules for making ToRs for non-government members of KP Commission for Minorities’ Affairs. The cabinet also approved suggestions of Department of Local government regarding PDA act. It also agreed to amend Local Government Act 2017.

The chief minister on the occasion directed for preparing suggestions for up-gradation and service structure of government servants relating to senior executive allowance within a month. He directed the Department of Communication and Works to provide Rs5.5 billion from equity funds to the construction company for timely completion of Swat Expressway.

The cabinet on the suggestion of Excise and Taxation department extended Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited along with recovery of cess agreement for five years. It is to mention here that the provincial government recovered the cess under Finance Act 2013. However, even then it could not be recovered since May 25, 2016. The cabinet also approved merger of Directorate of IT into KPIT Board in order to attract investment in IT sector. The matter was brought to the notice of the cabinet for making necessary legislation to this effect. The cabinet discussed report and suggestions of establishment department for strengthening of the provincial Public Service Commission.