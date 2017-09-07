Sheikhupura-A police constable was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on Wednesday. Sarwar after taking meal in a local restaurant was on his way on Lahore Road for official duty. The killers on a motorcycle opened fire and shot him dead. The motive behind the incident could not so far be ascertained, however the Housing Colony police have started investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Sep-2017 here.
Constable shot dead on road
