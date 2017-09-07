BAHAWALPUR/MIRPUR (AJK)/ BUREWALA/SIALKOT/MULTAN-Pakistan’s Defense Day was celebrated throughout the country with national zeal and fervency on Wednesday. Prayers were held for the sovereignty of Pakistan and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

At Noor Mahal Bahawalpur’s Polo Ground, an exhibition of Army Arsenal was held which was inaugurated by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Sher Afghan.

In the grounds, stalls were established on which weapons were displayed, Pakistan Army Aviation’s Mashaaq Fighter jets were displayed at the air show while Army Band filled the colors of event with tunes of national songs. In the event horse riding show was held in which children took part especially.

A special ceremony was organized in which Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sher Afghan placed wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial at Bahawalpur Garrison. Addressing the ceremony, the Corps Commander said that the day is extremely important for the whole national especially Pak Army. “On this day we pay tribute to those martyrs, brave soldiers who wrote the new chapter of National History with their blood,” he said. He assured the families of the martyrs that on every step of life and in difficult situations whole nation is united.

General Officer Commanding Major General Muazzam Ejaz also laid wreath at the grave of Major Tufail Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) and offered Fatiha whereas General Officer Commanding Major General Tariq Mahmood laid wreath at the monument of Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) and offered Fatiha.

Earlier, the Corps Commander also inaugurated the exhibition of weapons at Noor Mahel Bahawalpur. In this exhibition different regiments of Pak Army displayed the weapons.

Kashmiris renew their

‘accession to Pakistan’ pledge

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir people Wednesday observed Defense Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of pledge to give every make of sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to were held district headquarters of Mirpur Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for sacrificing their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

A ceremony was held at the Conference hall of the Deputy Commission Officer under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district. Chairman NEOC and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ansar Yaqoob chaired the ceremony largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society.

Speakers including Prof Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred soldier – Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others offered fateha for the departed souls besides paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Indo-Pak wars besides the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir, Raddul Fasaad and Zerb-a-Azab operations.

The speakers said that September 6 - the Defense Day of Pakistan - is the day of renewal of the pledge to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country invincible. They vowed that people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of LoC will make the defense of inch after inch of Pakistan in case of any of the aggression against the boundaries of the country from across the borders.

Addressing a ceremony hosted at Govt Pilot High School, speakers including the principal and the school students paid glorious tributes to the martyrs. They vowed Kashmiris resolve to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to translate the whole-hearted dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan into reality. They said Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they (Kashmiris) were bent upon to achieve the final goal to this direction.

Major Tufail Shaheed paid

rich tributes

Special prayers were held for the sovereignty and integrity of the country at the mosques and people enthusiastically paid homage to the martyrs of 1965 War.

A special ceremony was held at mausoleum of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) at Chak 253/EB Tufailabad, Burewala where General Officer Commandant (GOC) Bahawalpur Cantt Major General Moazzam Ijaz along with Colonel Tauheed Haider, Major Yasir Khan, Major Hussnain, Major Shahid and Lieutenant Husnain laid floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff. A contingent of 9 Sindh Regiment presented guard of honour to the martyr.

District officers also laid floral wreaths to pay homage to the national hero who honored martyrdom for the defense and sovereignty of his country. Later, a police contingent presented guard of honour. A number of students attended the ceremony and offered Fateha and paid homage to their national hero.

Meanwhile, a special ceremony was held under the aegis of the Major Tufail Welfare Society where students of different schools and colleges presented speeches, tableaus and skits to mark the day where General Officer Commandant (GOC) Bahawalpur Cantt Major General Moazzam Ijaz was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that on this day in 1965 the people from all over Pakistan and representing all shades of opinion joined hands in standing behind the armed forces in thwarting aggression. “The commemoration of September 6 revives our spirit and strengthens our resolve to defend the country against all kinds of threats and to be always prepared for any sacrifice for its integrity and honour.” He added. Major General Moazzam Ijaz said, ”We have zero tolerance against the terrorists and their desires. In the end distributed shields among the prominent students of different schools for showing excellent results.”

Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisted

at Sialkot Fort

The main “Hilal-e-Istaqlal” hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

The participants released hundreds of balloons in the air with the strong message of peace and love. The flag was conferred upon the Sialkot people who wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 War.

On the occasion, the people and senior Pak Army officials saluted Shuhada and laid the floral wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during the special ceremonies.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt said, “The Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 52 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan was unassailable.”

He said, “September 6 stands as the symbol of our enduring display of unity as a nation. On the day, the nefarious designs of the enemy, bedeviled by her arrogance of numerical superiority, were thwarted. It is the day to pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are even capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland.”

Patriots throng graveyard

of Indian tanks

Chawinda has a great significant role in 1965 War, as it is called a graveyard of the invading tanks of the enemy (India). Local social, political, religious and civil society organizations also took out a rally from Sialkot city’s congested Allama Iqbal Chowk to Chawinda. They laid floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs in local graveyard. They saluted them with cannons.

On the other hand, the senior Pak Army officials saluted the Shuhada and laid the floral wreaths at the graves of martyrs in Daska, Sambrial, Uggoki, Pasrur, Sialkot Cantt and surrounding areas and saluted them with cannons.

Exhibition of tanks, planes

at Polo Ground

The Pak Army organised an exhibition of the tanks, planes and other war weapons at the Polo Ground Sialkot Cantt. Local senior Pak Army officials also attended the exhibition. A large number of people including women and children thronged there to visit this exhibition. They showed keen interest in these weapons displayed there.

They also paid homage to the Shuhada who embraced martyrdom while defending the Motherland. On the occasion, the senior officials of the Pak Army said that these weapons were used in 1965 Indo-Pak War near Chawinda-Sialkot here.

Civilian martyrs saluted

by Punjab Rangers

The Sialkot based officials of the Punjab Rangers hoisted the national flag and laid the floral wreathes at the graves of Indian shelling victims in a local graveyard at village Kundanpur during a special ceremony.

The troops of the Punjab Rangers also saluted these martyrs there. The senior officials of the Punjab Rangers expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs. They also paid rich tributes to their resilience and spirits. The senior Punjab Rangers said that the Pak Army and the Punjab Rangers were with the civilian martyrs.

They said that the entire nation stands united along with the armed forces of Pakistan while defending the Motherland.

The victims of the Indian shelling reaffirmed their resolve to defend the country as it did in 1965 in the event of a similar threat in future. The border villages were echoed with the loud slogans of “Naara Takbeer” and Pakistan Zindabad.

Military exhibition

refreshes 1965 war memories

Citizens, state institutions and civil society organised a number of activities to celebrate Pakistan’s victory in 1965 war against India.

Armed forces organised a two-day exhibition of military warfare equipment at Ayub Stadium in Multan Cantonment in. Corps commander Multan Lt.Gen Sarfraz Sattar inaugurated the exhibition. Military band played war and national songs and a large number of people including students, families besides senior military officers turned up to witness the exhibition displaying modern weapons, helicopter gunship, tanks, radar system, machine guns and other equipment. War equipment remained the main focus of attention for school and college students.The visitors lauded the initiative of Pakistan Army and expressed the hope that such events would continue to be held in future.