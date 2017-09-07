ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today to submit the party funding record by September 11.

Retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza chief election commissioner, during the hearing of the case stated that it is not understandable why PTI is not following the orders of ECP. However, the PTI lawyer still maintained that the matter is under observation in court.

Later upon which Sardar Mohammad Raza said, if high court issues stay order then ECP will stop proceedings. He also said the chief election commissioner is giving a last chance to PTI to submit the record.