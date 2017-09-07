Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai has once again slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stating that he has no right to oust me from the party.

"I have not left PTI never will," she asserted.

She was talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where she appeared because PTI has issued a notice for removing her from the party.

"I have given my everything to this party," she stated.

While hitting Imran Khan's character, Ayesha Gulali said that Imran Khan's characterless and politics of deceiving will not work anymore. "PTI is lying as usual," she claimed.

"PTI is not property of Imran Niazi," she added.