Srinagar - Amid continuous Indian agencies’ raids on Hurriyat leaders and businessmen in Occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership Wednesday said the Government of India was following a policy of ‘coercion, defamation and intimidation’ in Kashmir as it does not want to address the actual issue. Leaders said GOI was using National Investigation Agency (NIA) like Gabbar Singh of Bollywood blockbuster, Sholay, to intimidate them into submission.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik who addressed a crowded press conference at historic Jamia Masjid here alleged that New Delhi wants to change the whole narrative so diversionary tactics and propaganda was being used as a multipronged approach to defame and malign the leadership, through personal attack on their integrity by spreading viscous lies about them and distorting and manipulating facts in order to create disillusionment among the masses regarding them and hence demoralise the Kashmiri masses from their just political struggle recognised by the world.

“Viscous and consistent propaganda through media especially electronic and social is being carried out. Each day media trials are conducted on prime time television and Kashmiri movement ridiculed leadership abused and Kashmiris humiliated. People of India are being fed lies and propaganda. Intimidation and harassment of our family members, associates friends, acquaintances, party cadres, organisations associated with us or any and everyone they can lay their hands on is done through sending of so-called notices of NIA. Using fear as a tool of intimidation against these people and psychologically tormenting them to put pressure on us.”

“Even social and educational and legal institutions be it Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Auqaf Jama Masjid or Bar Association associated with leadership or the movement are being targeted and those working there harassed by sending them notices.

“Members of Business community and now press and media fraternity and youth are also being targeted, harassed and jailed while writers, intellectuals, artists, respected members of civil society or anyone who raises a voice against oppression and for resolution of Kashmir dispute is intimidated by sending of the notices.

“The narrative of the Kashmir dispute and our struggle for self determination is being deliberately distorted and it is projected as a sponsored movement from across the border where money is the motivation and the end."

“700,000 armed forces that are stationed here making Kashmir the world’s most militarized zone is not explained. Did the more than one lakh people who were killed mercilessly by forces in the past 27 years die for money? Were the thousands of Kashmiris enforced into disappearances at the hands of forces after money, thousands of people pelleted blinded and maimed and handicapped for life doing it for money? The thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails under draconian laws like PSA doing it for money? The students across institutions who come out to agitate and protest so that now authorities are repeatedly shutting down educational institutions doing it to get money? Are traders and shopkeepers who bring down their shutters to protest oppression and killings doing so for money? These ridiculous arguments hold no ground.”

Mirwaiz said Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Yasin Malik and himself will go to Delhi and present themselves for arrest at the NIA headquarters. “Seventy years of people's movement to self determination has been nourished by the blood and supreme sacrifices of life and honour of lakhs of people of Jammu and Kashmir and now our younger generation keenly conscious of this are also struggling to seek this fundamental right. And Like every political movement of this nature, it is vibrant and dynamic constantly adapting to changing times with the values of justice and right to sovereignty at its core. And as long as these values are dear to us we can never be defeated,” he added.

Speaking in the press conference, JKLF chief Yasin Malik said that NIA “is the Gabbar Singh used by India to instil fear and harass pro-freedom people in the state”.