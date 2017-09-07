China has expressed the confidence that visit of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif would help solidify bilateral relations in diverse fields.



Speaking at the regular news briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners.

He said the two countries have maintained sound development momentum in bilateral relations with frequent high-level exchanges and productive cooperation outcomes.

The spokesperson said Khawaja Asif's visit would be another important interaction that will further advance the implementation of the cooperative consensus reached between the two countries and deepen across-the-board practical cooperation centered on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.