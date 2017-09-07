PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Wednesday summoned session of the provincial assembly on September 12, a statement said. Meanwhile, the governor said the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas were rich in mineral deposits and concrete efforts were underway to tape the same. With completion of various projects, an era of development will usher in the country, particularly Fata, he said while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association.