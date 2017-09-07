LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the shrine of Bibiyan Paak Daman here in the evening yesterday.

She spent some time at the shrine and prayed for early recovery and long life of her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif who is getting treatment for throat cancer in London these days.

A number of people gathered at the shrine on the occasion. Maryam paid her respect to them and also thanked them for their love towards Sharif family.

Earlier, Maryam presided over a consultative meeting at Jati Umra and reviewed the election campaign of Begum Kalsoom in NA-120 Lahore by-poll. During the meeting, she was briefed about the survey conducted about voters in NA-120 constituency. The meeting took decision on the voters request for corner meetings in the constituency and on other matters allied to the polls.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam said people had rejected disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and they would prove this fact through voting Begum Kalsoom to parliament on September 17. She said, on the election day, Lahore would tell the world that it belonged to Nawaz Sharif only. On September 17 ‘tiger’ will roar in the city, she added.

Maryam opened the PML-N election office at Kasurpura area of NA-120 in the evening yesterday. She was accorded a very warm welcome on her arrival. Display of fireworks, drum beating and horse dancing were arranged on that occasion. A number of PML-N workers gathered there who chanted loud slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

In response to Maryam’s call, the people committed to vote Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. She said the PTI had failed in KP and it could not do any good to the people in the centre as well. Maryam said people had not accepted the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif who received immense love from them from Islamabad to Lahore which vindicated the fact he still lived in their heart. She also asked for pray for the health and long life of her mother.