The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved filing of references against Nawaz Sharif, his children, Hussain, Hassan, Maryam Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to detail, NAB has prepared three references against Sharif family and one against Ishaq Dar.

The references will be filed in accountability court tomorrow.

The references are being formed with relations to Avenfield flats and 11 offshore companies on the name of Sharif family. Reference against Ishaq Dar is about difference between his assets and his income.