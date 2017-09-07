According to the Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that as a result of the concerted efforts by present government, power situation has improved significantly and people have got relief from unscheduled loadshedding.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on reviewing energy and power situation in the country.

The Prime Minister reviewed various outstanding issues regarding the upcoming power plants and gave instructions for expeditious completion of ongoing power generation projects in the country.

On the occasion, Secretary Water and Power gave a detailed briefing on the current demand and supply situation in the power sector.

The Prime Minister was informed that 500 KV Neelum Jhelum transmission line would be completed by the end of this month.

Transmission line of the same capacities in Port Qasim would be completed next month while Thar Matiari transmission line will be completed by June 2018.

The Prime Minister advised the Ministry of Water and Power to work out a comprehensive plan for reducing technical and commercial losses and make power distribution a viable sector.