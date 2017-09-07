According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force Day is being celebrated on Thursday (September 7) with a renewed pledge to safeguard the country against any aggression.

Special ceremonies are being held at all bases of Pakistan Air Force to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for defending the country.

The day started with special prayers and Quran Khawani for the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars.

Floral wreaths are being laid on the graves of PAF Shuhada throughout the country.

In his message on the day, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the 7th September is a distinguished day in the history of Pakistan Air Force.

A ceremony to mark the day was held in Karachi to pay tribute to recipient of Nishan-Haider Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

A smart contingent of PAF Jawan presented Salute to the Shaheed at his grave.

The Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha laid floral wreath on the grave of the Shaheed.