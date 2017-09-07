LAHORE - PIA’s first post Haj flight Pk-760 reached Lahore with 288 pilgrims on board from Jeddah. Senior officers of PIA welcomed Hujjaj at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) and garlanded them. Earlier, another flight of a private airline also landed at AIIAP with 325 pilgrims on board. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made arrangements for the pilgrims and their family members who visited Lahore airport to receive them. ASF has made security arrangements at the airport to maintain law and order.