According to the Radio Pakistan, police foiled a terrorism attempt by recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Peshawar today.

Fifteen kilogram explosives, five detonators and five fuses were recovered and four suspects arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department Hazara Region arrested a terrorist Zia-ur-Rahim of a banned outfit from Batagram.

He was wanted to police for destroying high power transmission line with explosive material in 2014.