Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Aizaz Chaudhry has urged Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan for addressing the issue of terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan wants help and support of Afghanistan and the United States to wipe out the menace of terrorism and maintain peace in the region.

He ruled out presence of terrorists' safe havens on the soil of Pakistan and said that terrorists' presence in Afghanistan is causing problems for Pakistan.